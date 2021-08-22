Milbon Pierre Bonnette, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home in Reserve on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born on June 5, 1929, in Marksville, Louisiana, the son of the late Ulysses Bonnette and Winnie LaBorde Bonnette. Milbon was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served overseas during the Korean War. He retired from the American Can Company where he went by the nickname, Hank.