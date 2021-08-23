Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Less Smoke, Just As Much Cloudcover

By Dann Cianca
kion546.com
 4 days ago

Air Quality (as of 11:30 PM) GOOD for all reporting stations. A weak trough of low pressure will linger over the West Coast as we head into the early portion of the week. This will keep the marine layer fairly deep and high temperatures below normal. The flow will slowly flatten out and we’ll edge more toward ridging as we head through mid-week, so a slow warm-up can be expected for most areas. I do expect the cycle of low clouds to continue at the coast, however. A more westerly flow component will also encourage the smoke to stay to our east, so there’s that to be excited about!

kion546.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#El Ni O#Drizzle#Trough#Air Quality#La Ni A Watch Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentkion546.com

Warming Into The Weekend

Air Quality (as of 7:30PM) GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations. High pressure nudges back in from the west as we head into the weekend. This will mean warmer, sunnier weather for our area as the ridge compresses the marine layer. The warming trend is already underway, but will certainly be felt Friday and Saturday with above normal highs. The only complication may be smoke returning to the region from the north. Onshore flow will begin to strengthen on Sunday, cooling coastal areas and sending clouds back into the forecast. Most of next week looks seasonable with our normal cycle of low clouds.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Wash, rinse, repeat hot and muggy weather pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday evening! This same hot and muggy weather pattern continues the rest of this week, this weekend, and the first couple days of next week. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will feel like it’s over 100° outside once those dew points in the mid 70s are factored in. Sun and clouds the next several days with slim rain chances, just a few stray PM pop-up showers or storms.
Environmentkion546.com

The Weekend is Coming In HOT (Literally)

Air Quality (as of 8:00 AM) GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations. High pressure nudges back in from the west as we head into the weekend. This will mean warmer, sunnier weather for our area as the ridge compresses the marine layer. The warming trend is already underway, but will certainly be felt Friday and Saturday with above normal highs. The only complication may be smoke returning to the region from the north. Onshore flow will begin to strengthen on Sunday, cooling coastal areas and sending clouds back into the forecast. Most of next week looks seasonable with our normal cycle of low clouds.
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Rinse and repeat: Hot temps, more storms expected this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heading into the weekend, expect the old rinse and repeat weather cycle. This means hot, humid conditions and a continuation of daily tropical downpours. Highs today, Saturday, and Sunday will remain around the 90° mark, just a hair cooler along the beaches. Rain chances will begin along...
EnvironmentABC6.com

Much cooler & less humid Saturday

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widely isolated evening showers or storms, otherwise partly cloudy skies with lowering humidity overnight. SATURDAY: Much cooler and less humid with a mix of clouds and sun. SUNDAY-MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, turning muggy once again. TUESDAY: Warm and pleasant with mostly sunny skies. WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy