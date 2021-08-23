Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Cal Poly and UCSB face housing crunch

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Cal Poly reportedly has a waitlist for university housing as the school year approaches, which university officials say is out of the ordinary for this time of the year.

The university is not alone in this issue as many campuses throughout the state are experiencing similar circumstances.

UC Santa Barbara is one of them. According to university spokesperson Shelly Leachman, UCSB is having to assist many students who are having a difficult time finding housing. Leachman says this is due to several factors in the community, including a tight rental market and Isla Vista residents choosing lower-density living situations.

UCSB says they are exploring several options in an effort to maximize campus housing.

