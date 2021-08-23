Cancel
Politics

Britain to urge G-7 leaders to consider adopting sanctions against Taliban: report

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
Britain is slated to urge leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) countries to consider adopting new sanctions against the Taliban, Reuters reported. The wire service, which spoke with two officials, reported that Britain wants the G-7 countries, which also include the United States, France, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada, to think about adopting punitive action against the Taliban if the insurgent group allows the country to foster militants or violates civilians' human rights.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

Boris Johnson
#Taliban#Britain#Kabul#Uk#Reuters#Twitter#Americans#Defense#Afghans
