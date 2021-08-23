Britain to urge G-7 leaders to consider adopting sanctions against Taliban: report
Britain is slated to urge leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) countries to consider adopting new sanctions against the Taliban, Reuters reported. The wire service, which spoke with two officials, reported that Britain wants the G-7 countries, which also include the United States, France, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada, to think about adopting punitive action against the Taliban if the insurgent group allows the country to foster militants or violates civilians' human rights.thehill.com
Comments / 0