BrandSource Unveils Omnichannel and HR Tools at 2021 Convention

After 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions, it’s no surprise that in-store shopping is on the rise. As a result, retail-focused brands are starting to look at moving their marketing budgets back to more traditional areas of spend like in-store activity. That said, while the future is looking hopeful for brick-and-mortar retailers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector, this by no means implies that shoppers want the same retail experience that they had pre-COVID-19.