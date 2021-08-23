BrandSource Unveils Omnichannel and HR Tools at 2021 Convention
Though recovering from surgery for a ruptured Achilles heel, BrandSource CEO Jim Ristow put on a good show when he took the stage at the BrandSource National Convention 2021’s first General Session, which took place on Sunday, August 22nd, the second day of the four-day conference, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville. “DoubleDown,” as the 2021 convention has been dubbed, is the first in-person iteration of the AVB buying group’s bi-annual gathering since March 2020.dealerscope.com
