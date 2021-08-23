2021 MLB Little League Classic: Cleveland pitching dominates Angels, Amed Rosario plays offensive star

After being wiped out last year, the 2021 Little League Classic will feature some familiar faces on Sunday night. Shohei Ohtani, have you seen this guy? He can do everything. I’m sure Mike Trout will make a video appearance or something, too. Justin Upton — remember when he was good? Dylan Bundy!? OK, you’ll probably recognize a Guardians player or two as well, but the Angels, as they have been for years, are filled with well-known players from past and present yet still can’t find a way to win consistently.