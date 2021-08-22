Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt State helps Lassen College Students during times of need

By Christinna Bautista
Posted by 
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 4 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQe4v_0bZp0aQf00

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- Lassen College was forced to evacuate students staying on campus due to the Dixie fire. But Humboldt State University stepped in to help. Humboldt State University welcomed students from Lassen College to stay at Humboldt State. They arrived early Wednesday morning and are currently staying in resident halls separate from HSU students.

“Humboldt State University is very happy to receive and support the students from Lassen Community College, and we extended our hearts and support to them through this time of need,” Dr. Stephen St. Onge, Associate Vice President.

All students got a rapid COVID test as soon as they got off the bus, and all tested negative. LCC students are asked to wear a mask at all times when on campus.

“Most of the evacuees are student-athletes, so we have been working with them and their coaches to try to provide space for practices, to create the least amount of distribution for their student-athletes and students as possible,” Cris Koczera, Director Management.

When students evacuated from Lassen College, the fire was approximately 5 to 6 miles away from the campus. Humboldt State has agreed to have students stay for as long as they need to.

The post Humboldt State helps Lassen College Students during times of need appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
68
Followers
36
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Education
City
Arcata, CA
County
Humboldt County, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lassen Community College#Lassen College Students#Kiem Rrb#Covid#Lcc#Director Management#Redwood News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Humboldt County, CAPosted by
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Humboldt State University Starts First Day of Fall Semester

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- Today was the first day of classes at Humboldt State University. It was held exclusively online and the first day of in-person classes will be held on Monday, September 6th because students and faculty are encouraged to quarantine for the first two weeks.  Two HSU student teachers recently tested positive from the […] The post Humboldt State University Starts First Day of Fall Semester appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Humboldt County, CAPosted by
KIEM-TV Redwood News

College students returning to HSU

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- Last year, the HSU campus was a ghost town due to the pandemic forcing students to stay home. This year, you’ll see a lot more foot traffic on campus. Students from across the country were on campus moving into their dorms and getting ready to start their journey at Humboldt State. Students […] The post College students returning to HSU appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Loleta, CAPosted by
KIEM-TV Redwood News

In need of back-to-school supplies for Loleta Elementary School

LOLETA, Calif. (KIEM) –St.Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka provides money for a resource center in Humboldt County. But, because of the coronavirus, they have not been able to have their back-to-school fundraiser event.  Loleta Community Resource Center is doing what it can do, providing school supplies for students at Loleta Elementary. St.Joseph’s Hospital couldn’t donate backpacks […] The post In need of back-to-school supplies for Loleta Elementary School appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Humboldt County, CAPosted by
KIEM-TV Redwood News

New CRV Buyback Center soon to open in Arcata

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- Currently, Humboldt County has no CRV buyback locations. They stopped operating during the pandemic forcing many to travel to Crescent City to take their cans and bottles to recycle. Hambro Recycling buyback is currently in the process of opening a CRV buyback center in Humboldt County, though many CRV buyback centers haven’t […] The post New CRV Buyback Center soon to open in Arcata appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Humboldt County, CAPosted by
KIEM-TV Redwood News

COVID-19 Virtual News Conference in Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Humboldt County Joint Information Center today held a virtual news conference with updates of COVID-19 in the county. The meeting also included talk about a reinstated mask mandate.  today’s virtual news conference focused on the county’s COVID-19 response including the impact of the Delta Variant.  County Medical Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman […] The post COVID-19 Virtual News Conference in Humboldt County appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy