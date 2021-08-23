Michigan Apple Harvest Expected To Fall After Cold April

A spring freeze will likely put a fall chill on the size of Michigan’s apple harvest.

The state is expected to produce 18.25 million bushels of apples this year, down from 22 million in 2020.

“Even with frost protection tools and the apple trees’ natural defense mechanisms, some of the fruit was lost. However, there will still be plenty of apples for consumers to enjoy this fall,” said Diane Smith, the executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee.

“When apple trees produce a smaller crop, energy is stored and directed toward production for the next crop,” Smith said. “The industry is hopeful we’ll see a larger crop next year.”