Michigan State

Michigan Apple Harvest Expected To Fall After Cold April

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
A spring freeze will likely put a fall chill on the size of Michigan’s apple harvest.

The state is expected to produce 18.25 million bushels of apples this year, down from 22 million in 2020.

“Even with frost protection tools and the apple trees’ natural defense mechanisms, some of the fruit was lost. However, there will still be plenty of apples for consumers to enjoy this fall,” said Diane Smith, the executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee.

“When apple trees produce a smaller crop, energy is stored and directed toward production for the next crop,” Smith said. “The industry is hopeful we’ll see a larger crop next year.”

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

