Ferry services to the Cape and the Islands resume after Henri

FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Steamship Authority resumed service to the Cape and Islands Sunday evening, after Henri moved through southern New England.

Hy-Line Cruises remained closed Sunday, with plans to resume service on Monday.

Some people ran to catch the first ferry leaving Woods Hole at 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Others arriving from Martha’s Vineyard told Boston 25 they were grateful to make it back to the mainland.

“It’s been a lot rougher in the past. This was a really easy ride over,” said Jonah Myerberg, a passenger heading home to Lexington.

Myerberg said it was a smooth ride over, but that lines to get on the ferry in Vineyard Haven were not as ideal.

“There’s over 200 cars in line in Vineyard Haven trying to get off right now, so it’s going to take a few days to clear those out,” he said.

Many people on the Cape and Islands were thankful that storm moved further west, allowing tourists to salvage their vacations.

In Yarmouth, many people spent time on Bass River Beach.

Erika Rezey, a New Yorker, decided to go crabbing in Yarmouth.

When asked if she still found a way to enjoy the day, “Yes of course. We always do when we come to the Cape,” said Rezey.

Others were seen on the dock fishing and admiring the surf.

“I’m happy, we didn’t know what to expect,” said Cathy Cardia of Yarmouth.

“Finally, finally the Cape dodged the bullet,” said Joe Zaleski of Yarmouth Port.

