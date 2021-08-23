Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S.Korea stocks rebound on tech gains, strong exports data

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* KOSPI rises, foreigners turn net buyers in 10 days * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Monday, driven by major tech heavyweights, following Friday's rally on Wall Street and as upbeat exports data lifted risk appetite. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 44.10 points, or 1.44%, to 3,104.61, as of 0220 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.38%, SK Hynix gained 2.44%, Kakao increased 1.74% and Naver rose 1.78%. ** Foreigners turned net buyers for the first time in 10 days, purchasing net 40.3 billion won ($34.36 million) worth of shares on the main board. They sold more than 8.2 trillion won over the past nine sessions. ** All three major U.S. indexes ended solidly green on Friday as concerns eased over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin tightening its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected. ** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of August surged 40.9% year-on-year, customs agency data showed on Monday, with those of semiconductors, petroleum products and cars soaring 39.8%, 55.3% and 37.0%, respectively. ** The country reported 1,418 new coronavirus cases for Sunday, a day after its health ministry said that Moderna Inc will supply the country with 7.01 million doses of vaccines by the first week of September. ** The won was quoted at 1,172.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.60% higher than its previous close at 1,179.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,172.7 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.9. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points to 110.45. ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.8 basis points to 1.890%. ($1 = 1,172.8900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

171K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Seoul#Kospi#South Korean#Samsung Electronics#Sk Hynix#The U S Federal Reserve#Customs Agency Data#Moderna Inc#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mixed ahead of Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Thursday ahead of the Federal Reserve's summit in Wyoming. As of 1515 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% at 35,452.37, while the S&P 500 was down 0.11% at 4,491.27 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.01% weaker at 15,039.70.
CNBC

Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong erase some gains; India's Sensex hits record high

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed at the close on Wednesday, as optimism continued to drive U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs overnight. Meanwhile, India's benchmark index hit a record high. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.13% to close at 25,693.95, after jumping earlier.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

Stocks rose, with the Nasdaq setting a record high. Palo Alto Networks released favorable results after hours. Cara Therapeutics had a key treatment approved by the FDA. Monday brought another set of solid gains to the stock market. Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Up as Investors Look Past Delta

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after jumping more than 5% amid a broader marker rally, despite the Covid-19 resurgence clouding the economic outlook. Futures in New York rose near $66 a barrel after surging for the first time in eight sessions on Monday, snapping the worst losing streak since October 2019. China has rapidly brought local virus cases down to zero and traffic is showing signs of recovery, although the delta variant continues to impact other regions.
WorldDerrick

Asian stocks mixed ahead of possible Fed guidance

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday as investors awaited more guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve's easing plans. The moves in Asia follow a pullback on Wall Street after the deadly attacks on Afghan civilians and U.S. troops at the Kabul airport on Thursday.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks edge up ahead of Fed chief's speech

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed slightly higher on Friday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium later in the day. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan weakens as PBOC seen easing, Fed seen tapering

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The yuan eased on Friday against the U.S. dollar due to expectations that China's central bank will loosen monetary policy as the economy slows down, while the U.S. central bank is expected to begin tapering its stimulus. After a weaker midpoint rate setting by the People's Bank of China, the spot yuan opened at 6.4860 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4832 at midday, 17 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Bank of America said in a note that it now expects the yuan to depreciate to 6.60 per dollar by the end of this year, citing the prospect of a rate cut. "We expect this to result in monetary policy divergence between an easing central bank in China and tapering Federal Reserve," the bank said, adding slowing Chinese exports would also weaken the yuan. Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura, said in a note on Friday that the probabilities of an interest rate cut and a reduction in banks' required reserve ratio were both rising, due to the "rising risk of a worse-than-expected slowdown." "In coming months, we expect China' GDP growth to drop significantly, driven by the latest wave of COVID-19, slowing exports, property tightening and the campaign to reduce carbon emissions," Lu wrote. Earnings at China's industrial firms in July slowed for the fifth straight month, data released on Friday showed. In contrast, U.S. corporate profits surged to a fresh record high in the second quarter, boosted by robust demand and higher prices. The dollar was boosted on global markets ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium for central bankers, hosted by the Fed. The market's focus is locked on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in case he offers any insight into plans for tapering during his speech to the symposium later in the global day. Expectations rose after Fed presidents James Bullard, Esther George and Robert Kaplan urged the central bank to begin paring bond purchases. The yuan market at 5:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4863 6.473 -0.21% Spot yuan 6.4834 6.4815 -0.03% Divergence from -0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.69% Spot change since 2005 27.66% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.75 98.73 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.978 93.053 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4808 0.04% * Offshore 6.6549 -2.53% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Shanghai Newsroom)
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares rose 1.2% to close at $367.46 on Monday. The mRNA...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Brent oil gains with stocks after worst losing streak since 2018

(Aug 23): Brent oil climbed amid a broader market rebound after capping the longest run of declines in more than three years on economic strains from the latest Covid-19 comeback and a stronger dollar. Futures in London rose 1% after falling for a seventh session on Friday, the worst streak...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Pound rebounds on strong Mfg. PMI

The British pound has started the new trading week in positive territory. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3672, up 0.37% on the day. The UK Flash PMI reports for August were mixed. Manufacturing PMI was down slightly, to 60.1 (July final: 60.4). Although a 5-month low, this read indicates strong expansion as it is well above the neutral 50-level. Consumer demand remains strong, but manufacturers are having trouble keeping up due to shortages of raw materials.
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat, soybeans, and corn rise strongly in commodities rebound

HAMBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The prices of wheat, soybeans, and corn traded in Chicago rose sharply on Monday after falls last week thanks to spillover support from strong equity markets and broad strength in other commodities. Crude oil and metals prices rose on Monday after bargain hunting drove equity...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is in the middle of a successful drug launch and has a late-stage pipeline that could produce a blockbuster rare-disease drug. Fulcrum Therapeutics isn't nearly as established as BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, but a recent clinical trial readout suggests it could catch up fast.. If you're looking for great stocks...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Hot Post-Pandemic Stocks Set to Soar

Companies rushed to have their employees work from home as governments imposed locked downs. This led to a goldrush in stay-at-home investments, particularly for technology firms. Software companies that enabled virtual meetings and remote working flourished while other sectors floundered. Now that countries in the developed world have rolled out...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea shares end 3-day rally as BOK raises rates; Jackson Hole in focus

SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares snapped a three-session rally on Thursday, after the country’s central bank raised its policy rate from a record low and on caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

Comments / 1

Community Policy