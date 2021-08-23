S.Korea stocks rebound on tech gains, strong exports data
* KOSPI rises, foreigners turn net buyers in 10 days * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Monday, driven by major tech heavyweights, following Friday's rally on Wall Street and as upbeat exports data lifted risk appetite. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 44.10 points, or 1.44%, to 3,104.61, as of 0220 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.38%, SK Hynix gained 2.44%, Kakao increased 1.74% and Naver rose 1.78%. ** Foreigners turned net buyers for the first time in 10 days, purchasing net 40.3 billion won ($34.36 million) worth of shares on the main board. They sold more than 8.2 trillion won over the past nine sessions. ** All three major U.S. indexes ended solidly green on Friday as concerns eased over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin tightening its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected. ** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of August surged 40.9% year-on-year, customs agency data showed on Monday, with those of semiconductors, petroleum products and cars soaring 39.8%, 55.3% and 37.0%, respectively. ** The country reported 1,418 new coronavirus cases for Sunday, a day after its health ministry said that Moderna Inc will supply the country with 7.01 million doses of vaccines by the first week of September. ** The won was quoted at 1,172.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.60% higher than its previous close at 1,179.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,172.7 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.9. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points to 110.45. ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.8 basis points to 1.890%. ($1 = 1,172.8900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
