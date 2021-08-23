Mason County Sheriff’s Office Needs Help Identifying Possible Theft Suspects
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two suspects.
Deputies say they’re accused of breaking in and stealing merchandise from the Pioneer Party Store on East U.S. 10 highway.
We’re told it happened just before 2 Sunday morning and the suspects may have walked in by foot.
If you have any information leading to the identification of these two people, call the mason county central dispatch.
