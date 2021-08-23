Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason County, MI

Mason County Sheriff’s Office Needs Help Identifying Possible Theft Suspects

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 11 days ago

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two suspects.

Deputies say they’re accused of breaking in and stealing merchandise from the Pioneer Party Store on East U.S. 10 highway.

We’re told it happened just before 2 Sunday morning and the suspects may have walked in by foot.

If you have any information leading to the identification of these two people, call the mason county central dispatch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcO0l_0bZozQUI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAjHk_0bZozQUI00

Comments / 1

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mason County, MI
Mason County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pioneer Party Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Grayling, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Fire Burning At Motel 72 On M-72 In Grayling

There is a fire at Motel 72 next to Tinkers Junction in Grayling. The motel is on W M-72 Highway near Ole Dam Road. Drivers should avoid the area as crews work to put out the fire. 9&10 News is working to find out more about this developing story.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Former MSU Police Captain Pleads Guilty to Driving Drunk

A former captain with the Michigan State University Police Department has admitted to driving drunk and carrying a concealed pistol. Attorney General Dana Nessel says Valerie O’Brien was arrested in February after failing a field sobriety test with a blood alcohol level of .25. O’Brien’s work pistol was also in the back seat of her car when she was arrested.

Comments / 0

Community Policy