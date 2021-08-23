Sliding In Sideways: New York’s First Female Governor

When I first received a text from a close friend notifying me that NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo would be resigning due to 11 credible claims of sexual harassment from female members of his staff, I was elated to learn that this politically powerful male would not be able to evade such unlawful behavior, as so many others have, and unfortunately still do. Further cause for celebration immediately emerged when I soon realized his resignation would result in an historical first: New York State would gain its first female governor, current Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.