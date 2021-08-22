Cancel
Bears officially sign WR Isaiah Coulter, place LB Austin Calitro on IR

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34odL7_0bZoyopT00

The Chicago Bears have made the signing of former Houston Texans wide receiver Isaiah Coulter official, announcing the move Sunday night. Chicago also placed linebacker Austin Calitro, who suffered a hand injury, has been placed on injured reserve.

Coulter, a fifth-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL draft, caught 72 passes for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns in his final year at Rhode Island.

He struggled with injuries during his rookie season, and he only appeared in one game. The Texans released Coulter last week as part of the first round of roster cuts.

Coulter joins a crowded wide receivers room vying for essentially two roster spots with Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd all locks for a roster spot.

And with players like Dazz Newsome and Rodney Adams impressing, Coulter faces an uphill battle with just one preseason game left.

