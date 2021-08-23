Cancel
Half Moon Bay, CA

Body found at Half Moon Bay homeless encampment, police say

By Bay City News
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2AUQ_0bZoyiX700 Police found a deceased person Sunday afternoon in a homeless encampment in open space between Venice Beach and Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to a call of a possible dead body at 12:45 p.m. After canvassing a nearby field, they found the unidentified subject in an encampment.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Office and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office were working the case Sunday evening and hadn't identified the deceased.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

