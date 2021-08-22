As Climate Harms Mount, India Responds to Protect Health

The first installment of the new IPCC Sixth Assessment report makes the case more clearly than ever: we need to take urgent action to limit the worst effects of climate change, because we’re already locked-in to human-caused warming on a scale that demands adaptation. We must take action, and now, to avoid further, utterly catastrophic disruptions. That version of The Future in which your grandchildren curse you for the rest of their lives is not yet a totally done deal.