Russell Westbrook’s emotional four-word reaction after throwing first pitch for Dodgers

By Paolo Mariano
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has already achieved a childhood dream in his hometown even before suiting up for the Purple and Gold. Westbrook threw the first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and he was absolutely ecstatic about his latest memorable moment. He posed for dozens of pictures with family members, friends, and players, including one with Dodgers star Mookie Betts (or did Betts ask Westbrook for the snap?).

