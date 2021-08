There's no raining on this parade: A Funny Girl revival is coming to Broadway next spring, with Beanie Feldstein starring as Fanny Brice. "The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me," said the Booksmart actress in a statement. "So, it's safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family's backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true. I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!"