Georgia Power crews move North to assist with Hurricane Henri recovery

On Common Ground News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – As Hurricane Henri threatens the Northeast Coast, Georgia Power is responding to support affected utilities as part of the mutual assistance network. More than 100 Georgia Power personnel are traveling North toward Hartford, Connecticut. A convoy of trucks and personnel including linemen and engineers, as well as safety, fleet and logistics support from around the state left Georgia Power’s Lawrenceville headquarters in metro Atlanta at 6 a.m. Sunday(Aug. 22). Georgia Power has also released a number of contract crews to respond as well.

