Bread & Board Provisions now open in downtown Northbank
An example of clustering complementing uses within a compact setting, The Bread & Board Restaurant and Provisions Market is the latest culinary concept to open at the VyStar Credit Union corporate campus in downtown Jacksonville. Located at 100 West Bay Street, the ground floor retail space contains a 5,000 square foot restaurant and 2,200 square foot marketplace. Combining elements of a public market and food hall, local retailers include Good Dough donut shop, Alewife Craft Beer, Bottle Shop, Bee Friends Farm honey, Layered: Cakes & Sweets, Martin Coffee, local produce purveyor Saturiwa Trading Company, Bark Urban Dog Boutique and more.www.thejaxsonmag.com
