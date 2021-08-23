KCMO Police investigate fatal crash at 31st and Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon at 31st and Cleveland. Initial investigation found that a driver of a white Pontiac was southbound on Cleveland and failed to stop for the red light and struck a tan Chevrolet pickup that was eastbound on 31st Street with a green light. After the first collision the truck hit a large metal traffic pole and the driver was thrown from the truck. The truck continued to rest against a fence behind a house just west of Cleveland. The Pontiac went off the roadway northeast of the intersection.