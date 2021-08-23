Cancel
Boruto Cliffhanger Kicks Off Kashin Koji vs. Jigen

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations kicked off the surprising fight between Kashin Koji and Jigen with the cliffhanger from its newest episode! The anime has been making its way through the Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the Kawaki saga from the manga, and while the latest few episodes have focused on smaller adventures exclusive to the anime, there has been some curious build up in these episodes regarding Kashin Koji and Amado. Following the tease that Kara had a traitor amongst their ranks, the previous episode revealed that it was in fact two traitors with Koji and Amado planning to kill Jigen.

comicbook.com

