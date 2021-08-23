Boruto Cliffhanger Kicks Off Kashin Koji vs. Jigen

My Hero Academia's fifth season shared the first look at Tomura Shigaraki's tragic origin story with a flashback in the newest episode! The fifth season of the series has finally kicked off the much anticipated My Villain Academia arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga, and it's showcasing what Tomura Shigaraki and the other villains have been up to this entire time while Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes have been training to get stronger. This has been the same case for the villains as well, apparently, and one of the major teases we have gotten for Shigaraki is how his strength is rooted in rage from his past.