8 Risers, 8 Fallers from Broncos' 30-3 Preseason Win Over Seahawks

It was a good offensive and defensive performance by the Denver Broncos in preseason Game 2 at the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos' special teams unit had some issues, but they overcame them in this preseason game and won.

There's a lot to take away from Denver's 30-3 win, which includes the risers and fallers. The focus for the players mentioned in this stock report is what they did on offense and defense, but a couple will get mentioned for their contributions on special teams.

Some players seemingly made their way onto Denver’s roster Saturday night, or got within reach if they weren’t already. Meanwhile, some of these fallers are at risk of the upcoming cut-down day on August 24.

For a Bronco to make this list as a riser, I needed to see multiple good plays from the player. In addition, these guys had to show good consistency with their play and do so at a higher level than previously seen.

As for the fallers, one or two awful plays could have been enough to land them on the list, but most were consistently bad.

Riser: Eric Saubert | TE

Saubert has looked good for the Broncos in both games so far, especially with his play as a receiver. In addition, his blocking has been solid, which is what the Broncos need from their tight end position. He has made significant progress to potentially make the Broncos' roster as TE3.

Faller: Andrew Beck | TE

It has been rough to watch the hybrid tight end play, and it goes beyond offense. For example, one of the Seahawks' significant kickoff returns was primarily due to Beck altogether leaving his lane, which is terrible coverage if it was by design. Then on offense, Beck did little as a blocker and was often beaten by defenders and pushed around.

Riser: DeShawn Williams | DL

If there was a doubt that Williams would make the roster, those could be put to bed now. Not only did he have two huge plays with turnovers, but he was also consistently strong against the run. Williams has emerged as good depth on the defensive line and could have a decent role this season as a result.

Faller: Pita Taumoepenu | OLB

It was rough to watch Taumoepenu constantly get bullied by Seattle's offensive linemen. As a result, he ended up on the ground far more often than you would like, and it didn’t matter if it was as a pass or run. Being at the bottom of the depth chart at rush linebacker, this game puts him at risk to be part of the next round of cuts.

Riser: Royce Freeman | RB

With the injury to Mike Boone, Freeman had an excellent opportunity to make this roster, and he has seized it. Between both preseason games, Freeman has been extremely impressive in all aspects as a running back. He had an outstanding blitz pickup against Seattle and showed good ability to run and catch as well.

Faller: Dionte Spencer | WR/PR

Spencer showed up well as a returner, but there needs to be more from him on offense. He did have one catch for a 19-yard gain wherein he took a wallop and held onto the ball, but he also had a drop. Outside of his three targets, Spencer's routes were easy for Seattle defenders to follow. His speed contributed to the big gain, but there isn’t any nuance to his routes.

Riser: Jonathon Cooper | OLB

Cooper was the star of the night for the Broncos’ defense. The Seattle offensive line could hardly contain him as a pass rusher as he consistently disrupted plays. There was more from Cooper, however, as he did exceptionally well in run defense and had a couple of plays in coverage as well.

Faller: Curtis Robinson | ILB

Consistently out of position and getting taken out of the play by blockers. Robinson showed poorly out there on the field, and his play on special teams was lackluster. He did have one great play on a fourth-down stop where he shot out of a canon to make the play, and that may be enough to get him another week in Denver.

Riser: Quinn Bailey | OT

It was a good game from Bailey facing off against Seattle’s second-team defensive line, who played most of it. That doesn’t mean there weren’t hiccups on his part, but there was more consistency from Bailey than any other tackle that played for the Broncos, including Garett Bolles.

Faller: Cameron Fleming | OT

Another game and more terrible play from Fleming. His veteran experience may save him as a depth piece on the offensive line, but his play should see him cut. Seattle defenders beat up on him in pass protection, and he could not get much push, if any, in the running game.

Riser: Parnell Motley | CB

While Motley has been the butt of multiple jokes, he had an excellent game against Seattle. There was one series where he was lights out with his play, locking down his side of the field. It was probably enough to keep him in Denver for another week, and if he can build on it, he could find a spot on the practice squad.

Faller: Michael Ojemudia | CB

It's a bummer he got hurt and didn’t have a chance to overcome his earlier struggles in coverage. Change-of-direction continues to be a problem for Ojemudia, which is how receivers are getting separation from him. A great play of his was almost an interception where he jumped the route, showing his flashes, but it lacked consistency.

Riser: Austin Fort | TE

Fort and Shaun Beyer both had good games, and this final spot was between them. Fort was a little more consistent as a blocker, which is what landed him here. Both are pushing for a practice squad spot and are poised to take over Beck’s place with his struggling as much as he is.

Faller: Lloyd Cushenberry | C

After starting training camp hot, Cushenberry has taken a tumble during the two games so far. He is still the starter, but it is more so because his backup isn’t ready yet. In addition, he hasn’t shown improvement for all the work he put in with his run blocking and generating push, or dealing with powerful interior pass rushers.

Riser: Kary Vincent, Jr. | CB

Vincent was all over the field for the Broncos and consistently making big plays in the form of pass breakups. He was also quick to come up and bring his aggressive play-style against the run and contributed there. It was a slow start for Vincent this summer because he missed a lot of practice, but he quickly showed it when it counts.

Faller: Barrington Wade | LB

It was apparent watching Wade as to why he was available for the Broncos to pick up. He was consistently out of position in coverage and could not hold up when coming downhill against the run. The best thing he showed was a not-terrible ability to blitz, but it wasn’t anything to write home about. This is another player that wouldn’t be surprising to see as part of the next batch of cuts.

