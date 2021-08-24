Cancel
UPDATE: Local juvenile killed after crashing dirt bike with pickup truck

UPDATE by Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office 8/24/21:  Anthony Elkins, 15- years -old of West Terre Haute, was the deceased person of the Aug. 22 accident.  The driver of the GMC pick up truck, Brent Robertson, 49 years- old, of Clinton, Ind., was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.  Robertson was initially taken to Regional hospital and was later booked into the Vigo County Jail.  

By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - A Vigo County juvenile is dead after crashing his dirt bike with a pickup truck Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the fatal crash in West Terre Haute just before 6 p.m. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://www.indianacentralnews.com/terre-haute-news/local-juvenile-killed-after-crashing-dirt-bike-with-pickup-truck

