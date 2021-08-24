UPDATE: Local juvenile killed after crashing dirt bike with pickup truck

Robertson/Vigo County Jail

UPDATE by Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office 8/24/21: Anthony Elkins, 15- years -old of West Terre Haute, was the deceased person of the Aug. 22 accident. The driver of the GMC pick up truck, Brent Robertson, 49 years- old, of Clinton, Ind., was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Robertson was initially taken to Regional hospital and was later booked into the Vigo County Jail.

--

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News



VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - A Vigo County juvenile is dead after crashing his dirt bike with a pickup truck Sunday evening.



Emergency crews responded to the fatal crash in West Terre Haute just before 6 p.m. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

