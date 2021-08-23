Club Sent 3’7 Eddie Gaedel to Plate 70 Years Ago: Midget Pinch-Hitter Is Still Part Of St. Louis Browns Lore
ST. LOUIS - Throughout their colorful history, the St. Louis Browns pulled plenty of stunts. Few were remembered like the pinch-hitting midget. Thursday (Aug. 19) was the 70th anniversary of the appearance of Eddie Gaedel, a 3’7” midget who personifies the wacky existence of the Browns franchise. But while the thought of a midget baseball player brings smiles even today, the story of Eddie Gaedel is one of showmanship, combined with heartbreak and loneliness.www.riverbender.com
