Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

3 Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now

By Reuben Gregg Brewer
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • If gold is on your radar today, don't rush into mining stocks, ETFs, or bullion.
  • There's another way to get gold exposure that's even better.
  • And these three stocks are the biggest names in this unique precious-metals niche.

Gold has long been viewed as a safe haven investment, and with the S&P 500 index trading near all-time highs it's understandable if you want to add some to your portfolio. But how do you go about doing that? Gold bullion, gold miners, gold-linked ETFs? Actually, one of the best ways to get precious-metals exposure is with streaming and royalty companies like Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). Here's a look at each.

1. Big on gold

Royal Gold generated roughly 75% of its revenue from gold in fiscal 2021, which ended in June. The rest came from silver, copper, and other metals. That gives it the highest exposure to gold of this trio. But the interesting thing about this company, and the other two names here, is that Royal Gold doesn't mine for gold. It gives cash up front to miners in exchange for the right to buy the commodity in the future at reduced rates, which is called streaming.

Miners like this arrangement because they can raise capital (often for building or expanding mines) without tapping the capital markets or going to a bank. Royal Gold likes it because it locks in low metals prices. As an example, a recent streaming deal pegged the company's costs at 20% of gold's spot price until certain production targets are hit, and then 40% thereafter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iceMp_0bZowocD00
Image source: Getty Images.

This, in turn, generally means wide margins for gold in both good times (like right now) and bad. Miners tend to see margins nosedive when commodity prices fall because of the relatively fixed nature of their mining costs. Precious metals themselves, meanwhile, go up and down with supply and demand dynamics and don't offer growth outside of these price movements. Miners and streamers can invest in new assets. The underlying consistency of Royal Gold's business model is how it has managed to increase its dividend for 20 consecutive years despite the inherent volatility of commodity markets.

Fiscal 2021 was a very good year for Royal Gold, with record revenue, record net income, and record cash flow. But the future's looking bright, too. The company has no debt, so it has plenty of ammunition for future investments. It has one mine investment that has just started producing, has recently acquired two new mine investments, and has a number of legacy investments that are progressing well. In other words, Royal Gold's business is in growth mode right now and investors can get in on that opportunity by adding it to their portfolios today. To be fair, the stock isn't exactly cheap, given the recently strong precious-metals markets, but it has the lowest price-to-book value ratio of this trio. Add in the investments that are starting to bare fruit, and it's a compelling option for people looking for a gold investment today.

2. The diversified option

Franco-Nevada is also a good choice, but it does things a little differently. Gold accounted for around 56% of its revenue in the second quarter, with silver and platinum coming in at 13% and 6%, respectively. Other metals were 11% and oil and natural gas investments were 14%. That's vastly different from Royal Gold and Wheaton. However, for conservative investors who want to hedge their commodity-linked bets a little bit, this diversification could be an attractive attribute.

Franco-Nevada's diversification doesn't stop there. It has 407 investments in its portfolio, 58 producing mines, 55 producing energy projects, 47 advanced mine projects, with the remainder made up of development metals mines and energy projects. Its portfolio is way more diverse than either of its peers. And the company has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Not a bad combination of attributes.

Meanwhile, Franco-Nevada expects to see record results in 2021, backed by strong first-half results (including record second-quarter revenue and net income) and new investments. If you want exposure to gold, but also want to hedge your bets a little, Franco-Nevada would be a good choice. That said, it is the most expensive of this trio based on price-to-book value, but it might be worth the price for conservative types.

3. Sharing the wealth

Wheaton Precious Metals is the last name up. In the second quarter, 49% of its revenues came from gold, with silver at 45%. The rest of its revenues came from platinum group metals and cobalt. Stepping back, it is probably the best of this group for investors interested in precious metals as opposed to a pure gold investment. Like the two names above, it has been posting record results of late.

But the most interesting thing here is probably Wheaton's dividend. Royal Gold and Franco-Nevada focus on slow and steady dividend growth, while Wheaton's dividend is variable, pegged at 30% of the average cash generated over the trailing four quarters. That's not desirable if you prize consistency, but it means investors get to benefit directly during the good times. If investors flock to precious metals in a market dislocation, that could mean higher dividends right when other parts of your portfolio might be struggling. The gold/silver balance and unique dividend approach together could make this the best option for investors looking to precious metals as a safety play.

Time for a deep dive

This trio of large streaming and royalty names all do the same basic thing, but they each go about it in notably different ways. Royal Gold will provide the most exposure to the so-called barbarous metal, Franco-Nevada is by far the most diversified name, and Wheaton's gold/silver balance and variable dividend policy is an interesting option for investors focused on the safe haven nature of these metals. If you are looking at gold today, one of these three names is likely to tickle your fancy.

Comments / 1

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Spot#Gold Bullion#Gold Stocks#Rgld#Fnv#Wheaton Precious Metals#Royal Gold#Franco Nevada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Growth Stocks That Are on Sale

The year 2021 looked like it would be the year of value stocks, and it certainly started that way. But, since May, growth stocks have been the better performers. While many growth companies have seen their shares soar once again, there are still plenty trading at attractive valuations, including Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), and Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).Much has been said of the rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks this year. But since the middle of May, it has been growth stocks that have been the better performers. Since May 12th, the SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) is up 17.5%, compared to a gain of 3.3% for the SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

Many investors seem to have lost interest in dividend stocks as the focus on Wall Street has gravitated toward more exciting, growth companies. That could change quickly, though, if a market downturn hits or if sales gains in crowded tech areas like cloud services and e-commerce begin to disappoint. Yet...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

Instead of investing in biotech companies themselves, consider a cloud-based service provider that drugmakers can't live without. The leading provider of dental alignment devices is accelerating past its leading competitor. The most popular networking application for American doctors does a lot more than just give medical professionals a space to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $500? 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double It

We all want to multiply our cash, and stocks are a great way to make that happen. Duolingo looks poised for long-term success because of the massive value it offers its users. Dream Finders is pioneering a unique strategy in the homebuilding industry that can boost margins and bottom-line expansion.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 3 ETFs Instead

Stock picking isn't the best strategy for every investor. A majority of professional asset managers are unable to beat their benchmark stock indexes with any consistency. In addition, you may not have enough time or analytical skill to navigate the intricacies required to make informed and effective stock picks. Beyond that, some individual investors simply struggle with bad timing and worse luck. Or maybe you're a bit too prone to making emotional decisions when it comes to your hard-earned money.
DailyFx

Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Gold and Silver Remain Focused on the Fed

Gold Prices remain suppressed below $1,800 ahead of Friday’s major event risk. Silver Prices struggle above 50-Day Moving Average. Jackson Hole Symposium places Friday’s agenda at the center of risk-sentiment. Jackson Hole Symposium make or break for Gold and Silver?. Gold and Silver’s recent whipsaw price action has cast a...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Is the Top Under-the-Radar Tech Stock to Buy Now

Since 2000, HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) has been at the forefront of bringing non-state-assigned jobs into countries of the former Soviet Union. The digital recruitment platform has hosted over 1 billion job applications from inception, and its revenue is soaring. During the second quarter of 2021, the company's sales grew by...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Powerful Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Quick, can you name a famous investor who earns billions of dollars in dividends every year from publicly traded companies? If you said Warren Buffett, you've identified one star stock picker at the top of the list. Buffett and his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) are huge on dividend stocks....
Stocksinvestmentu.com

Warren Buffett Stocks – Which Ones Should You Buy?

Warren Buffett stocks are some of the most sought-after investments on the market. He is arguably the greatest investor of our lifetime. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is currently the 8th wealthiest person in the world with a total net worth of over $105 billion. You may be...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest owns shares of PayPal and Unity Software. PayPal is executing on a strong growth strategy, including the launch of its new mobile wallet. Unity is the leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content. Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's...
InvestorPlace

7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy for Growth and Value

There’s nothing better than finding a great combination of growth and value in a stock. Unfortunately, it’s usually one or the other — a tradeoff depending on the situation. This tradeoff isn’t always the case though, and some S&P 500 stocks have a unique combination of both traits. It allows...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $11.49 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $112.60 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks...
StocksStreet.Com

What Alibaba, Best Buy Stocks Tell Jim Cramer About Markets Tuesday

As of intraday trading Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 48.55 points, the Nasdaq was up 72.35 points and the S&P 500 was up 10.10 points. Jim Cramer said it’s the second day in a row where the market assumes the full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is going to change the world.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

3 Monster Stocks in the Making

You’d be wise to keep an eye out for monster stocks in the making, because they’re the ones that can make you quite wealthy over time. All the giant companies of today have been monster stocks in the making. Here are three candidates to consider for your portfolio. Each of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy With the Market at All-Time Highs

Don't be afraid to invest when the market is at an all-time high. Netflix and Zscaler share certain traits, including strong growth and solid competitive positions. Investing when the market is at an all-time high can seem counterintuitive. But JPMorgan recently published a study, and the results are illuminating: Between 1988 and 2020, if you had invested in the S&P 500 at all-time highs, your total return over any one-, three-, or five-year period would have been greater than if you'd invested on another random day. In other words, people who bought at the peak actually did better than those who sat on the sidelines.
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

3 Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Craters

The days of oil being a shining beacon and leader for energy stocks is over. Its uptrend has been broken, and longer-term support levels are giving way. How much damage is inflicted and how far prices retreat remains to be seen. There’s no denying the once bubbly sentiment for commodities...

Comments / 1

Community Policy