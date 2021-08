US Vice President Kamala Harris was almost on her way to Hanoi when China tried to overtake her at the last minute. One of the initiatives Harris wanted to announce in Vietnam to deepen the relationship was the delivery of one million doses of corona vaccine (in addition to the five million doses already delivered) to the Southeast Asian country, which is currently its worst wave of infections since the start of the pandemic must fight. But on the day the Vice President was due in Hanoi, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also received Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo. He announced that Beijing would also give the Vietnamese doses of the vaccine, not just one, but two million.