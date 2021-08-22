Cancel
Agriculture

U.S. farmland values reach record-high levels

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual land values report is complete, and it found the value of American cropland increased to an all-time high in 2021. The Aug. 6 report indicated U.S. cropland now is valued at an average of $4,420 per acre, up almost 8% from $4,100 in 2020. The 2020 average previously was the highest on record. Additionally, the 8% jump was the highest since land values spiked by 14% in 2013.

