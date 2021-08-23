Naperville District 203 teachers push for more compensation as contract talks continue
NAPERVILLE, Illinois - Over 100 educators were in red outside Naperville North High School Sunday, celebrating success at the bargaining table and still determined to fight until the end. For almost three years, District 203 teachers have been looking for what they call a fair contract. Family medical leave was a point of debate, but members now say the district made a fair offer. More compensation is the issue now.www.fox32chicago.com
Comments / 0