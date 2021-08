Rashard Higgins ended it for the offense. Greg Newsome II ended it for, well, everyone. The final minutes of the Browns' first joint practice against the Giants on Thursday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus couldn't have sequenced more perfectly for Cleveland. First, the offense moved down the field for its turn in the 2-minute drill and completed a touchdown on the final play from about 20 yards out — a desperation, mini-Hail Mary pass — that somehow was corralled by Higgins, who was surrounded by three Giants defenders all reaching for the ball. And If you didn't think he would miss a chance to do his red carpet celebration, think again.