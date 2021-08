SALTVILLE, Va. – Tim Johnson is in his third season as the head football coach at Northwood High School, but he has a lifetime of experience in the game. There have been coaching stints at Abingdon, Patrick Henry, Thomas Walker, Lee High, George Wythe and his current gig in Smyth County, but the 46-year-old’s pigskin origins can be traced back years ago to a small school in Lee County.