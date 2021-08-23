SU Boxing Club members return to ring with more determination since pre-pandemic
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Sareta Gladson was ready to compete in her first official United States Intercollegiate Boxing Association fight — the national championships — in March 2020. She had mastered novice skills and had never missed a practice, but the organization had no one in her weight class to compete against her.ww3.dailyorange.com
Comments / 0