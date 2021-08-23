Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

SU Boxing Club members return to ring with more determination since pre-pandemic

By Henry O'Brien
Daily Orange
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Sareta Gladson was ready to compete in her first official United States Intercollegiate Boxing Association fight — the national championships — in March 2020. She had mastered novice skills and had never missed a practice, but the organization had no one in her weight class to compete against her.

ww3.dailyorange.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Pandemic#Combat#Su Boxing Club#Su Recreational Services#Usiba#American#Su Military Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy