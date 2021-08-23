Cancel
Chiefs continue seeing improvement in preseason

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tries to elude Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler during the first half of an NFL game Friday in Glendale, Arizona. Rick Scuteri — freelancer, FR157181 AP

As the Chiefs coaching staff begins the final week of preseason prep ahead of Friday’s finale, they do so with plenty to be confident about.

The Chiefs’ starters received significantly more time in the 17-10 win at Arizona than in Week 1 against San Francisco. That same group scored 10 points and pitched a shutout in the first half.

With an eye on evaluating everyone unit before the regular season, Andy Reid left Arizona pleased.

“All in all, I thought it was a good game,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Offensively, we had a lot of yards, a lot of plays. Probably could’ve had more points in that first half. On defense, 22 (safety Juan Thornhill), 95 (Chris Jones), 51 (Mike Danna), these guys all really showed up.”

On offense, Mahomes completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards and an interception in three series. He also rushed twice for first downs, one extending a 15-play opening drive for a Harrison Butker field goal.

Later, Mahomes rolled out to his right and fired a ball toward the end zone that was an easy interception near the sideline for Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy.

“The only mistake we really made was when I was trying to throw the ball away and I left it where he could still pick the ball off,” Mahomes said of the first-team offense’s showing. “Other than that, I though we had a pretty good game.”

With a focus on getting Mecole Hardman involved, the third-year wide out was targeted five times for two catches and 19 yards.

Hardmad later made an acrobatic touchdown catch on a 17-yard throw from Henne.

“It was definitely a good feeling to get back in there,” Hardman said.

And with one of the major stories late in training camp being safety Juan Thornhill practicing more with the second- and third-team players, he might’ve found himself in good grace after making a diving interception in the end zone. He struggled much of last year in his return from an ACL surgery.

Alongside a trio of sacks from defensive starters, Reid continues seeing improvement on defense.

“I was real pleased with the defense and how they played,” Reid said. “I thought (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) did a nice job there.”

The Chiefs conclude the preseason Friday in Kansas City against Minnesota.

