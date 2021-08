Barbara Fay Gerber, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully at 7:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home. A funeral service for Barb Gerber is 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Evangelical UMC in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and from 9-10 a.m. before the funeral service at the church Saturday.