Video: Trey Lance throws absolute laser for preseason touchdown

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trey Lance continues to show off the tantalizing potential that has San Francisco 49ers fans very excited about his future. Lance got off to a slow start in Sunday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but grew more comfortable as the game went on. In the third quarter, the rookie quarterback looked off the safety and threw an absolute laser across the middle to wide receiver Travis Benjamin. It was Lance’s second touchdown pass of the game.

