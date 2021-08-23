Video: Trey Lance throws absolute laser for preseason touchdown
Trey Lance continues to show off the tantalizing potential that has San Francisco 49ers fans very excited about his future. Lance got off to a slow start in Sunday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but grew more comfortable as the game went on. In the third quarter, the rookie quarterback looked off the safety and threw an absolute laser across the middle to wide receiver Travis Benjamin. It was Lance’s second touchdown pass of the game.larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0