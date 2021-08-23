NXT's Samoa Joe Becomes New NXT Champion at TakeOver 36

Karrion Kross has ruled NXT since he became Champion, but the appearance of Samoa Joe disrupted that reign and brought in someone who was just as deadly and imposing as the Champion. After weeks of trying to one-up each other and take each other down, tonight's main event finally provided the place to decide just who would be NXT Champion. They circled each other for a bit and then Joe delivered two massive chops to Kross. Kross would get Joe into the corner, but Joe would evade him and then deliver another chop, followed by a big chop to the back, and a kick to the chest.