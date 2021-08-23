Walking Dead Leaves Fans Hanging With Shocker Season 11 Premiere Cliffhanger
Spoiler warning for The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1, "Acheron: Part 1." Is Negan back to being a bad guy? Is Maggie dead? Is Negan ever to be trusted? Part 1 of the two-part premiere hits the road when Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), leading a small group of survivors, conscript Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to guide their way through Washington, D.C., while en route to Meridian on a mission to save Alexandria. But when a violent storm erupts and forces them underground into a subway tunnel teeming with walkers, Negan leaves Maggie behind to die before she can kill him first.comicbook.com
