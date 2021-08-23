Cancel
Fans Think Adam Cole is Heading to AEW Following NXT TakeOver 36 Loss

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Cole was on the losing end of the "Undisputed Finale" with Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday night. Almost immediately after the match PWInsider dropped a report stating Cole's time in NXT was over, followed by Fightful Select writing that as of Sunday morning Cole still had not signed a new deal with WWE. This all led to immediate speculation that the former NXT Champion would be leaving the company altogether and likely joining his close friends (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) and his significant other (Dr. Britt Baker) in All Elite Wrestling.

comicbook.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Adam Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Combat#Fightful Select#Nxt Champion#The Young Bucks#Raw#Smackdown#Realbrittbaker#All Elite#Pulkit#Wackydude3
