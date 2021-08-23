Cancel
Lebanon, NH

Out & About: Vital Communities launches E-Bike Subsidy Program

 4 days ago

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Low and moderate income Vermonters can now receive financial assistance to purchase e-bikes to use for their daily transportation needs. The E-Bike Subsidy Program, which was started by White River Junction-based nonprofit organization Vital Communities and is being sponsored by the Vermont Department of Transportation, is now accepting applications at vitalcommunities.org/ebikeapp, according to a news release. The program will cover 25% to %100 of the e-bike’s cost, depending on the applicant’s income level. The goal is to assist 12 people in the first year of the program.

