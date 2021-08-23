Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska. Target Area: Franklin; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Franklin and western Webster Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Naponee, or 26 miles southeast of Holdrege, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bloomington around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Franklin, Riverton and Inavale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH