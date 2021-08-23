Cancel
Sutherland Springs, TX

Report: Sutherland Springs church to raze memorial to victims of 2017 mass shooting

By Marina Starleaf Riker
expressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs decided Sunday to demolish the old church where, almost four years ago, a gunman killed 26 congregants and injured 20 others. Since a week after the Nov. 5, 2017, massacre, the old church has served as a memorial. A team of local artists and contractors jumped into action within days of the shooting to transform the bullet-ridden building into a sanctuary honoring the lives lost. Inside stand 26 chairs, each bearing the name of a victim.

www.expressnews.com

#Mass Shooting#Raze#Pastor#The First Baptist Church#News 4 San Antonio#The U S Air Force
