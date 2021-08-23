Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Webbie Carried Out Of VA Club After Suffering Medical Emergency On Stage

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana rapper Webbie had to be carried out of a club in Roanoke, VA, Friday night, after appearing to suffer an undisclosed medical emergency on stage. TMZ reports that a representative for Webbie says he has since been cleared to leave the hospital. The rep. did confirm that it was...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Roanoke, VA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Webbie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Dababy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Roanoke, VAComplex

Webbie Collapses After Virginia Show, Taken to Hospital

Webbie was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after he wrapped up a performance at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Virginia. According to TMZ, which spoke with a rep for the rapper, Webbie is doing okay and is on his way home. “We’re told he went and got checked out by a doctor after the incident and was cleared to leave the hospital,” the outlet notes. While initial reports claimed Webbie suffered from a seizure, the rep said it’s still unclear what exactly happened.
AceShowbiz

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Before suddenly passing out, the 'Full of Dat S**t' hitmaker could be seen struggling to walk with his shaky legs after performing at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Virginia. AceShowbiz - Rapper Webbie is reportedly "doing better" after collapsing from a terrifying "medical emergency" during the show. As confirmed by his spokesperson, the "Full of Dat S**t" hitmaker was already given permission to leave the hospital.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Webbie Carried Out of Building Following Medical Scare at Show – Report

Fans witnessed Webbie experience a medical scare during a recent show, but thankfully, he's recovering. Webbie performed at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Va. last Friday (Aug. 20) when the incident occurred. His show went off without a hitch, but at some point during his time at the venue, the rapper appeared to fall ill and was rushed out of the building. Footage obtained by TMZ on Sunday (Aug. 22) shows the Louisiana rhymer walking gingerly toward an exit with his security in tow. Before he reaches the exit, he stops by a trash can, where his is surrounded by his team. Bystanders can be heard assuming the rapper is vomiting. Several seconds later, he appears to fall on the ground and his legs are seen sprawled on the floor. He is scooped up and carried out of the building by his security.
927theblock.com

Rapper Webbie Collapsed After Performing At His Show In VA

Over the weekend Baton Rouge rapper, Webbie, worried his fans at a club and on social media when suffered a health scare while performing at a show in Virginia. According to TMZ the “Swerve” rapper was doing his thing at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, VA, when he was suddenly seen stumbling off stage and had to be carried out the club by his team. While one might just write it off as Webbie being hella intoxicated or something, the rapper was eventually checked into the hospital.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Driver dies after having medical emergency on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas -- Police said a man who appeared to have suffered from a medical emergency while driving died after pulling to the side of along the Border Highway in El Paso's Lower Valley overnight. Initially, police thought that the man had crashed his car; he was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital The post Driver dies after having medical emergency on Border Highway appeared first on KVIA.
FireRescue1

Ind. paramedic dies after medical emergency during training

WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Ind. — A White River Township paramedic died Monday during a fitness training, officials said, becoming the first line of duty death within the fire department. Officials said Kyle Martincic had a "medical emergency" during the routine training. Fellow White River Township Fire Department paramedics, firefighters and...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
AccidentsNew York Post

Co-pilot missing after jumping out of plane making emergency landing

A co-pilot is missing after he jumped out of a plane as it was making an emergency landing in France, authorities said. The 32-year-old man taking a training class jumped into the sea as the Piper light aircraft was experiencing difficulties near a beach in Biscarrosse, southwest of Bordeaux, BBC News reported.
Posted by
The Independent

New surveillance video shows final moments on camera of newlyweds murdered while camping in Utah

Newly released footage shows some of the last moments captured on camera of murdered newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, who were shot to death at a Utah campsite last week.The footage, taken in Woody’s Tavern in Moab, pictures the semi-regulars smiling, chatting and hanging out with friends. There has been local discord regarding when the women were last in the bar, with police initially claiming it was on 14 August. But Woody’s owner publicly posted on Facebook that it was a night earlier – while railing against authorities.The bodies of the women, aged 38 and 24, were discovered...

Comments / 1

Community Policy