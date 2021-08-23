Cancel
Washington State

Crushers continue to fizzle at plate in 4-2 loss to Washington

By Michael Fitzpatrick
Morning Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dugout of a professional baseball team on a losing streaking is a fertile environment for gallows humor. Here’s an example. Lake Erie manager Dan Rohn sits in a corner of the dugout minutes before the first pitch of the Aug. 22 game with Washington. His team was on a three-game losing streak, was hitting .195 as a team for the month of August, and hadn’t scored a run in 21 innings.

MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
azsnakepit.com

Meme Monday 8/23: Keepin It Real

Well, well, well. The Diamondbacks took 3 of 4 games from the gold-chain-spinning Padres. Plus maybe a $mil or 2 from those LA wannabees. The Dbacks followed that series up by sweeping Bryce Harper’s chin and Archie Bradley’s dog-pillow-beard out of Phoenix like the cheesesteaks those guys are. But then.....then there was the Colorado Rockies. The Dbacks could not figure them out and lost the series taking only 1 win. One of the L’s against the Rockies came at the cost of Dbacks starter Zac Gallen who was knee deep into a 7 inning shutout in Colorado before he was pulled because some nerds in the Dbacks front office have more say than the Manager on the field. The bro was at 96 pitches in a 7 inning shut-out AT COORS FIELD, so what do we do? Of course we bring in one of the worst bullpens in the history of the game, because...these games are irrelevant. But the games do not matter so why even start Gallen. Lets just have a bullpen game, every game: you know....tryouts. The games from this moment on are irrelevant according to most but winning is always important, especially to the players. 10 more pitches will break our starters, which says to me our trainers are the problem and not the actual athletes. Try not to pull a hammy looking at the following memes. Gracias.
Morning Journal

Crushers down Evansville, 3-1

The Crushers were victorious vs. Evansville behind a strong pitching performance from starter Ryan Feierabend, 3-1,on Aug. 14. Feierabend went seven innings, giving up one earned run while striking out nine batters. Trevor Achenbach and Connor Oliver each drove in a run for Lake Erie, while each also recorded a...
chatsports.com

Washington football writer gets owned by Detroit Tigers Twitter

Miguel Cabrera celebrates with teammates after hitting a fifth inning home run against the Baltimore Orioles. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports. Late on Wednesday evening, shortly after the Detroit Tigers had taken a 5-0 lead over the Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Washington writer Pete Hailey decided to send a very dumb Tweet:
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals drop 5th straight with 4-2 loss to Atlanta Braves in D.C.

In his second consecutive start against Atlanta’s Braves, Josiah Gray gave up three runs on three solo shots in 6+ innings of work in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park, where the home team dropped their fifth straight game overall by a final score of 4-2. Also, the game ended up delayed by rain before the first pitch, and didn’t start until 10:15, which, yeah, not ideal... it ended at around 1:20 AM.
Cuyahoga County, OH
Morning Journal

Crushers get blanked by Wild Things

It was a slow day offensively for Lake Erie and Washington on Aug. 20. Recording just two hits on the day, the Crushers offense was non-existent against the Wild Things, who only managed to score one run on six hits. But that was all they needed in a 1-0 victory.
FanSided
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Josiah Gray Continues To Impress

The National’s early returns from the Scherzer/Turner trade having been leaning their way, with Josiah Gray continuing to turn heads. Replacing a future Hall of Famer in Max Scherzer is near impossible, but Josiah Gray is doing his damnedest. After striking out 10 in his last outing against the Braves, Gray picked up where he left off. The youngster went six innings, allowing only three runs while striking out six and walking none.
Morning Journal

Crushers blanked for second night in a row

The Lake Erie Crushers were looking to come into this weekend and break a four-series losing streak, but after a Friday and Saturday night lose to the Washington Wild Things, that losing streak will move to five series in a row. The Wild Things (41-35) took game one Friday night...
Hickory, NC
milb.com

Dash Plate Eight in Ninth, Fly by Crawdads 13-2

HICKORY, N.C. (August 18, 2021) — The Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Hickory Crawdads by a whopping 13-2 on Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. Jeremiah Burke took the mound for Winston-Salem and was homered on in the first by Dustin Harris to put Hickory in front 2-0. The Dash revved...
Medina County, OH
Morning Journal

Keystone football: Wildcats’ game vs. Cloverleaf off, school announces

The Keystone-Cloverleaf football game scheduled for Aug. 27 will not be played, Wildcats athletic director Jonathan Bailey announced Aug. 26. According to the Medina County Gazette, the game was called off because of COVID-19 protocols at Cloverleaf. Keystone coach Don Griswold told The Morning Journal the Wildcats will not reschedule...
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan on walk-off home run by Pete Alonso in 5-4 loss to NY Mets...

Kyle Finnegan fell behind 2-0 on Pete Alonso and tried to come up and in on the New York Mets’ slugger, with a 95 MPH sinker, but Alonso hit it out to left, for a walk-off homer and a sweep of the three-game set with the Washington Nationals in Citi Field. A half-inning after the Nationals rallied to tie the second game of their doubleheader with the Mets, the team lost their fourth straight and ninth in the last ten games.
NBC Sports

Byrum: What the Mystics' losses show about Washington

The WNBA schedule will read that the Washington Mystics lost both games of a back-to-back series against the Las Vegas Aces following the Olympic break. However, both teams know that the 0-2 record is not indicative of how close the Mystics were to the Aces at the Michelob ULTRA Arena during a three-day stretch.

