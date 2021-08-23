Drakeo The Ruler Arrested After Uber Driver Pulled Over For Tinted Windows

Drakeo the Ruler was arrested during an Uber ride, in which his driver was pulled over for having tinted windows, Sunday. He recorded the interaction on Instagram Live. Jeff Weiss detailed the incident on Twitter, postulating that it was an ambush by police: "The LAPD pulled him over for riding in the back of an Uber with tinted windows. He was with his son. A set up if I've ever heard of one. Who ever heard of someone get pulled over on a Sunday morning at 11 a.m. with their toddler son, while riding in the back of an Uber, WHOSE ONLY VISIBLE CRIME WAS HAVING TINTED WINDOWS? It would be ridiculous if it wasn't so glaringly sinister."