Teen shot and killed at New Jersey gas station, no suspects
WILLINGBORO, NJ = A 14-year-old teenager was shot in the head and killed at the Phillips 66 gas station on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Willingboro Saturday night. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon announced that a 14-year-old Willingboro resident was fatally shot yesterday while inside a vehicle getting gas at a township service station.
