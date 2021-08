TOMS RIVER, NJ – An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad revealed that between May 22, 2021, and August 8, 2021, Karl Scheufler of Toms River attempted to negotiate three checks totaling $687,499.74 for his own benefit. These checks were drawn on an Ocean First bank account belonging to a business of which Scheufler was previously involved. Scheufler negotiated these checks knowing that he was not an authorized signor for the business account and attempted to deposit these checks into his personal account and another unrelated business account.