After 4 hours, police negotiators diffuse woman barricaded with three children in her apartment
UNION CITY- Union City Police and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team responded to 1901 West Street in Union City early Sunday morning for a disturbance and a barricaded subject with three small children and four adults in the apartment. County crisis negotiators and SWAT team members spent approximately 4 hours negotiating with the female, who peacefully surrendered at approximately 11:30 a.m. and was taken into custody. More info to follow.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0