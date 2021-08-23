Cancel
Shore News Network

After 4 hours, police negotiators diffuse woman barricaded with three children in her apartment

By Shore News Network
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
UNION CITY- Union City Police and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team responded to 1901 West Street in Union City early Sunday morning for a disturbance and a barricaded subject with three small children and four adults in the apartment. County crisis negotiators and SWAT team members spent approximately 4 hours negotiating with the female, who peacefully surrendered at approximately 11:30 a.m. and was taken into custody. More info to follow.

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
#Negotiators#Union City#Swat
