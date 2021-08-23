After 4 hours, police negotiators diffuse woman barricaded with three children in her apartment

PATERSON, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announce that at approximately 7:05 a.m. on August 26, 2021, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the area of East 25th Street and 15th Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival members of the Paterson Police Department located a 40- year-old female Paterson resident who reported that a male suspect had fired a gun in her directions several times and then fled the scene. The victim was not struck by gunfire. A potential crime scene was located in the area.