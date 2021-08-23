Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Pass Over' Review: Antoinette Nwandu's Play Reignites Broadway

NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s surreal and morbidly funny existential drama “Pass Over,” two characters who might be fugitives from a Samuel Beckett play find themselves in a world where being Black means being trapped forever on a blasted heath on the wrong side of the Promised Land. There are Biblical...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Michael Hill
Person
Blair Underwood
Person
Renee Montgomery
Person
Jose Antonio Vargas
Person
Samuel Beckett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Pass Over#Play Reignites Broadway#The Promised Land#Wilson Theater#Jujamcyn Theaters#Lincoln Center Theater#Firemused Productions#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Micki Grant, 'Another World' Star, Dead at 80

Micki Grant, a trailblazing playwright, actress, and singer, died on Sunday. She was 80. Grant's death was first reported by Broadway World and later confirmed by publishing company Concord Theatricals, notes Deadline. No cause of death has been reported. Grant was the first woman to write both music and lyrics to a Broadway show with Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, directed by the first Black woman to direct on Broadway, Vinnette Carroll. Grant also starred in the soap opera Another World.
MoviesNew York Post

‘Reminiscence’ review: Hugh Jackman stars in forgettable sci-fi flick

Hugh Jackman’s new science fiction movie, “Reminiscence,” is a bizarro “Minority Report.”. While the 2002 film had Tom Cruise play a detective who used a trio of psychics to predict crimes that were about to be committed in the future, Jackman’s character explores people’s memories to investigate a disappearance from the past.
Theater & Dancemichiganchronicle.com

Broadway’s Neon Lights Shine with 10 New Black Plays, Musicals

Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. After a somewhat experimental reopening in June with “Springsteen on Broadway,” the Great White Way will step further into the mix with the August 4 debut of “Pass Over” at the August Wilson Theatre. Barring any restrictions, the late summer and fall...
East Hampton, NYPosted by
Deadline

Broadway Star Laura Osnes Denies Being Fired Over Vaccine Refusal

Laura Osnes, who has starred in such Broadway musicals as Bandstand, South Pacific and Bonnie and Clyde, is disputing reports that she was fired from a one-night benefit concert in East Hampton, NY, for her refusal to get a Covid-19 vaccine. Osnes had been scheduled to perform at East Hampton’s Guild Hall in the August 29 production of song selections from a planned Broadway revival of the musical Crazy for You directed by Susan Stroman. Last week, the New York Post reported that Osnes had been fired from the show for refusing to get vaccinated. The actress says the report was inaccurate....
Idaho State Journal

'Springsteen on Broadway' a passionate peek into singer's life

“Lost track of how far I've gone/How far I've gone, how high I've climbed/On my back's a sixty-pound stone/On my shoulder a half mile line.” — “The Rising” Bruce Springsteen. Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show was recently revived to rave reviews and won a special Tony Award. The Netflix film of...
Performing ArtsBroadway.com

New Holiday Play A Sherlock Carol Set for Off-Broadway's New World Stages

The game's afoot! A Sherlock Carol, a new holiday play written and directed by Mark Shanahan, will play off-Broadway's New World Stages for a limited time this holiday season. With performances set to begin on November 11, A Sherlock Carol will officially open on November 22 and run through January 2, 2022. Tickets are now on sale.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Wendy - Review

Wendy is the latest attempt of many at the Peter Pan mythology – The Green Knight director David Lowery is due to have another go at this soon - that has been tried and tested over the years in many different ways. This is the take on the story from Benh Zeitlin, who you might remember from the Oscar nominated (that should have taken home the grand prize) drama Beasts of the Southern Wild. This is very much more of the same – if you didn’t like that you won’t like this – and even if you liked that there’s no guarantee you’ll like this as its largely negative reception critically suggests, but I was completely on its wavelength from the start, it feels like a reappropriation of the Peter Pan mythology for a new audience with all the stylistic flairs of a Terrence Malick film – the aesthetics and visuals are one of the best things about it, there’s an air of Lord of the Flies tribalism between a group of young children here – and the film presents fantasy by way of realism in a way that reminded me of Christian Petzold’s Undine, which updated the Mermaid mythology for the modern age in a haunting but unique approach. If you're a fan of that, chances are - you'll find yourself right at home with what Zeitlin is going for here.
Performing Artst2conline.com

Broadway’s Chicago Gets a Starry Cast

Hicago celebrates its 25th Anniversary this fall. Bianca Marroquin, Ana Villafañe and Lillias White Will Lead Chicago on Broadway when it resumes performances at the Ambassador Theatre, 219 W 49th Street on Tuesday, September 14th. Ana Villafañe will play Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín, Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Lillias White will play Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe Mary Sunshine.
Moviesmarketplace.org

Broadway theater returns with an unprecedented seven plays by Black writers

On Sunday evening, a Broadway theater will host the first opening night since last March. The play is called “Pass Over,” and it’s one of seven new pieces by Black playwrights coming to Broadway this season, an unprecedented number. By comparison, in the last complete season, there was one play by a Black author. But the shows also face unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19.
MoviesPopMatters

Character Actor Edward Everett Horton’s Silent Films Provoke Raucous Laughter

Edward Everett Horton was one of those busy character actors seen all over the place in Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s. Looking a bit stork-y with head and beak thrust forward, he played fluttery, nervous, or dyspeptic characters defined by stammers and double-takes. His fussbudgets were forever worried or scandalized by whatever transpired unless he took a nip or two and turned into a devilish ally. His instantly recognizable voice was used to narrate the “Fractured Fairy Tales” on television’s Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoons.
EntertainmentSlate

Playwright Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu Is Done Suffering for Her Art

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, host Isaac Butler talks to playwright Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu about her play Pass Over,...
Theater & Dancecititour.com

FULL CASTING ANNOUNCED FOR BROADWAY’S WICKED

Casting has been announced for the Broadway production of “Wicked,” which will resume performances on Tuesday, September 14 at 7PM at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51st Street). Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” features a score by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holtzman. The production...
Provincetown, MAcapecodtimes.com

Broadway's Lillias White, Beth Malone plus Marilyn Maye to play at Provincetown's Art House

Two more Broadway stars join Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky this week for the series of concerts and conversation for Broadway @ The Art House in Provincetown. Performing Aug. 27-28 at the 214 Commercial St. venue will be Lillias White, whose multiple Broadway credits include winning the Tony and Drama Desk awards for “The Life” and being Tony Award-nominated for “Fela!” Other credits include an Emmy Award for “Sesame Street,” voicing the lead muse in the Disney movie “Hercules,” and Netflix’s “The Get Down.”
Miramar Beach, FLcrestviewbulletin.com

Broadway's Shoshana Bean to perform at Seagar's

To honor the reopening of Broadway, Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents award-winning singer and actress Shoshana Bean in the return to Seagar’s Prime Steak & Seafood on Sept. 14. Seagar’s "Cabaret: A Tribute to Broadway" event begins at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood, 4000 S Sandestin Blvd. in Miramar Beach.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Review: Broadway and Vine: The best of two worlds meets in St. Helena

Here's a new address for the valley: Broadway & Vine. I predict it is going to be a popular one in the coming months. The inspired project of a New Yorker-moved-to-Napa, Jacob Langfelder, made its debut in St. Helena on Monday night. It was the first of a series, in which Langfelder, a Tony Award nominee, aims to combine "the best of Broadway with the best of Napa Valley" Stars performed, well, in the vines, and food and wine abound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy