'Pass Over' Review: Antoinette Nwandu's Play Reignites Broadway

By Marilyn Stasio
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s surreal and morbidly funny existential drama “Pass Over,” two characters who might be fugitives from a Samuel Beckett play find themselves in a world where being Black means being trapped forever on a blasted heath on the wrong side of the Promised Land. There are Biblical...

