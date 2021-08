HAMILTON — A Hamilton man suffered a possible broken arm and complained of head pain when the backhoe he was operating overturned just after 3 p.m. Saturday. Ronald Getts, 65, of Hamilton, was driving a 1970 Case backhoe north in the 900 block of C.R. 61 and attempted to make a right turn into his driveway and lost control of the backhoe, according to a crash report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.