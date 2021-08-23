Cancel
Ohio State

Delta man flown to Toledo hospital after multiple injury motorcycle crash

By The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

<p>DELTA, Ohio — A man from Delta, Ohio was flown by LifeFlight to a Toledo hospital after a motorcycle crash left multiple people injured, Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Sunday evening.</p><p>At roughly 4 p.m. Sunday, a Buick Encore driven by Margaret McCrory, 78, of Toledo, was traveling west on County Road M in Pike Township in Fulton County. Jacob Meek, 28, of Delta, was traveling south on County Road 10-2 on a Kawasaki Vulcan. </p><p>Ms. McCrory failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection into the path of Mr. Meek.</p><p>Mr. Meek's motorcycle struck the passenger side of Ms. McCrory's Buick Encore, which overturned onto its side. </p><p>Ms. McCrory and her passenger, David Henley, 85, of Toledo, were transport by emergency services to the Fulton County Health Center for treatment of minor injuries. Neither was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash, state troopers said. </p><p>Mr. Meek suffered serious injuries and was transported by LifeFlight to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, state troopers said. </p><p>Ohio State Highway Patrol said impairment was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.</p><p>The Fulton County Sheriff's Department assisted on scene, as did AA Truck Service, Fisher Rescue, Metamora Amboy Fire and EMA, and LifeFlight. </p>

The Blade

Toledo, OH
